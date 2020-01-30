Listen Live Sports

Pucci brings in Kocher as fall-winter 2020 guest designer

January 30, 2020 2:40 pm
 
ROME (AP) — Emilio Pucci, the Florentine fashion house that has been without a designer since 2017, is bringing in Christelle Kocher of the French brand Koche as a guest designer for the fall-winter 2020 collection.

The collaboration announced Thursday includes ready-to-wear and accessories and will be revealed during Milan’s fashion week next month.

Pucci, known for its paisley prints, has been without a full-time designer since Massimo Giorgetti left after his 2017 fall-winter show.

Pucci said it wanted to open its archives to “creative voices” and that Kocher fit the bill.

“We love her energy and are confident that her take on Pucci will be incredibly interesting and beautiful,” the luxury brand said in a statement.

