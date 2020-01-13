Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Showtime says ‘Shameless’ will air final season this summer

January 13, 2020 2:51 pm
 
< a min read
      

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The wild ride of the Gallagher family on “Shameless” is coming to an end.

The series will air its 11th and final season this summer, Showtime entertainment president Gary Levine said Monday. The debut date was not immediately announced.

“It will be one last hurrah for the Gallaghers and their unique blend of love and lechery,” Levine told a TV critics meeting. Producer John Wells and the cast have “promised to take ‘Shameless’ out with a bang.”

William H. Macy stars as the family patriarch who gets by in life just about any way he can, setting a dubious example for his offspring and others in his orbit.

Advertisement

The season 10 finale of “Shameless,” which also stars Jeremy Allen White, Ethan Cutkosky and Shanola Hampton, will air Jan. 26.

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Poe Lock with a fresh batch of ice on her bow

Today in History

1969: Explosion aboard USS Enterprise kills 28