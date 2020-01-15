Listen Live Sports

Streaming service HBO Max to debut climate change series

January 15, 2020 6:39 pm
 
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — HBO Max will debut an anthology series called “The Uninhabitable Earth” featuring fictional stories about what could result from Earth’s climate change.

The series is inspired by David Wallace-Wells’ best-selling book and New York magazine article of the same name.

Writer Adam McKay (“Vice” and “The Big Short”) will write and direct the first episode. He recently signed a five-year TV deal with HBO and HBO Max, which is WarnerMedia’s streaming service debuting this spring.

“There’s obviously no subject as vast and daunting,” McKay said.

After McKay, the series will enlist other directors and writers work on episodes that focus on the unease with how the Earth is in a delicate state.

Last year, McKay and comedian Will Ferrell ended their 13-year producing partnership that included such hits as the “Anchorman” movies and “Step Brothers.”

