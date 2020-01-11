Listen Live Sports

The Americas to star in NBC nature series ‘The New World’

January 11, 2020 3:13 pm
 
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) —

The Americas are getting the star treatment.

NBC said Saturday it’s ordered a 10-part series, “The New World,” that will explore the wilderness and wildlife of North, Central and South America. It’s set to air in 2024.

“We aim to launch this ambitious show straight out of the closing ceremony of the Olympics,” NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy told a TV critics meeting Saturday.

The series promises to take viewers on a journey across the land mass that is “home to the greatest variety of life on the planet,” NBC said in a release.

Veteran producer Mike Gunton (“Life,” “Planet Earth II”) is making the series for BBC Studios Natural History Unit, in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio.

