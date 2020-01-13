The list of nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards:

Best picture: “Ford v. Ferrari”; “The Irishman”; “Jojo Rabbit”; “Joker”; “Little Women”; “Marriage Story”; “1917”; Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”; “Parasite.”

Best actor: Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”; Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”; Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”; Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”; Jonathan Pryce “The Two Popes”

Best actress: Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”; Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”; Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”; Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”; Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Best supporting actor: Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”; Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”; Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”; Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”; Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Best supporting actress: Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”; Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”; Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”; Florence Pugh, “Little Women”; Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Best director: Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”; Sam Mendes, “1917”; Todd Phillips, “Joker”; Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”; Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Adapted screenplay: “The Irishman,” Steven Zaillian; “Jojo Rabbit,” Taika Waititi; “Joker,” Todd Phillips and Scott Silver; “Little Women,” Greta Gerwig; “The Two Popes,” Anthony McCarten

Original screenplay: “Knives Out,” Rian Johnson; “Marriage Story,” Noah Baumbach; “1917,” Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns; “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” Quentin Tarantino; “Parasite,” Bong Joon-ho and Jin Won Han

Animated feature: “How to Train a Dragon: The Hidden World”; “Toy Story 4”; “I Lost My Body”; “Klaus”; “Missing Link”

Original Score: Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Joker”; Alexandre Desplat, “Little Women”; Randy Newman, “Marriage Story”; Thomas Newman, “1917”; John Williams, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Original song: “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” “Rocketman” (Music by Elton John, lyrics by Bernie Taupin); “I’m Standing With You,” “Breakthrough” (Music and lyrics by Diane Warren); “Into The Unknown,” “Frozen II” (Music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez); “Stand Up,” “Harriet” (Music and lyrics by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo); “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” “Toy Story 4” (Music and lyrics by Randy Newman)

Cinematography: Rodrigo Prieto, “The Irishman”; Lawrence Sher, “Joker”; Jarin Blaschke, “The Lighthouse”; Roger Deakins, “1917”; Robert Richardson, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.”

Costume design: “The Irishman”; “Jojo Rabit”; “Joker”; “Little Women”; “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

Animated short film: “Dcera (Daughter)”; “Hair Love”; “Kitbull”; “Memorable”; “Sister”

Visual effects: “Avengers: Endgame”; “The Irishman”; “The Lion King”; “1917”; “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Live action short film: “Brotherhood”; “Nefta Football Club”; “The Neighbors’ Window”; “Saria”; “A Sister”

Documentary short subject: “In the Absence”; “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”; “Life Overtakes Me”; “St. Louis Superman”; “Walk Run Cha-Cha.”

Documentary feature: “American Factory”; “The Cave”; “The Edge of Democracy”; “For Sama”; “Honeyland”

International film: “Corpus Christi,” Poland; “Honeyland,” North Macdeonia; “Les Miserables,” France; “Pain and Glory,” Spain; “Parasite,” South Korea

Film editing: “Ford Vs. Ferrari”; “Jojo Rabbit”; “The Irishman”; “Joker”; “Parasite”

Production design: “The Irishman”; “Jojo Rabbit:’ “1917;” “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” “Parasite”

Makeup and hairstyling: “Bombshell”; “Joker”; “Judy”; “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”; “1917”

Sound Editing: “Ford v Ferrari,” Don Sylvester; “Joker,” Alan Robert Murray; “1917,” Oliver Tarney and Rachel Tate; “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” Wylie Stateman; “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” Matthew Wood and David Acord

Sound mixing: “Ad Astra,” Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano; “Ford v Ferrari,” Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow; “Joker,” Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland; “1917,” Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson; “Once upon a Time…in Hollywood” Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano

