The top 10 Apps on the iTunes Store

The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store for week ending January 5, 2020:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

Advertisement

3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

4. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

5. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

6. TouchRetouch, Adva-Soft

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

9. NBA 2K20, 2K

10. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Disney+, Disney

2. Soap Cutting, Crazy Labs

3. TikTok – Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.

4. Push Battle ! – cool game, FTY LLC.

5. Johnny Trigger, SayGames LLC

6. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

7. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

8. Ink Inc. – Tattoo Drawing, Lion Studios

9. Brain Out, EYEWIND LIMITED

10. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

9. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

10. Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Disney+, Disney

2. Push Battle ! – cool game, FTY LLC.

3. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

4. Ink Inc. – Tattoo Drawing, Lion Studios

5.YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. Soap Cutting, Crazy Labs

7. Brain Out, EYEWIND LIMITED

8. Rescue Cut – Rope Puzzle, MarkApp Co. Ltd

9. Paper.io 3D, Voodoo

10. Johnny Trigger, SayGames LLC

__

(copyright) 2020 Apple Inc.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.