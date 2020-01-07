Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

The top 10 Apps on the iTunes Store

January 7, 2020 1:10 pm
 
1 min read
      

The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store for week ending January 5, 2020:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

Advertisement

3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address identity management in this free webinar.

4. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

5. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

6. TouchRetouch, Adva-Soft

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

9. NBA 2K20, 2K

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

10. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Disney+, Disney

2. Soap Cutting, Crazy Labs

3. TikTok – Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.

4. Push Battle ! – cool game, FTY LLC.

5. Johnny Trigger, SayGames LLC

6. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

7. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

8. Ink Inc. – Tattoo Drawing, Lion Studios

9. Brain Out, EYEWIND LIMITED

10. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

9. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

10. Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Disney+, Disney

2. Push Battle ! – cool game, FTY LLC.

3. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

4. Ink Inc. – Tattoo Drawing, Lion Studios

5.YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. Soap Cutting, Crazy Labs

7. Brain Out, EYEWIND LIMITED

8. Rescue Cut – Rope Puzzle, MarkApp Co. Ltd

9. Paper.io 3D, Voodoo

10. Johnny Trigger, SayGames LLC

__

(copyright) 2020 Apple Inc.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|9 Winter Multi-Agency Federal Government...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1835: National debt reaches $0 for first time