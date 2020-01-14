Listen Live Sports

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

January 14, 2020 1:22 pm
 
iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Joker

2. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

3. Hustlers

4. Ad Astra

5. The Peanut Butter Falcon

6. Gladiator (Extended Cut)

7. Judy

8. The Lighthouse (2019)

9. Downton Abbey

10. The Farewell

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. The Lighthouse (2019)

2. The Farewell

3. Code 8

4. Maiden

5. Official Secrets

6. General Magic

7. Midsommar

8. Darkest Hour

9. Her (2013)

10. Sugar Mountain

