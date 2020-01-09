Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Three finalists announced Thursday for $20,000 Story Prize

January 9, 2020 10:57 am
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Short-story collections by Zadie Smith, Edwidge Danticat and Kali Fajardo-Anstine are finalists for the Story Prize, a $20,000 award for outstanding short fiction.

Story Prize officials announced the nominees Thursday. Danticat, who in 2005 was the inaugural Story Prize winner for “The Dew Breaker,” was cited Thursday for “Everything Inside,” Smith for “Grand Union” and Fajardo-Anstine for “Sabrina & Corina.”

The winner will be announced Feb. 26. Previous winners besides Danticat include Lauren Groff, George Saunders and Anthony Doerr.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR introduces the lend-lease program