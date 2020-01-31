On Jan. 31, 1949, the first TV daytime soap opera, “These Are My Children,” was broadcast from the NBC station in Chicago.

In 1956, eleven-year-old Brenda Lee made her TV debut on ABC’s “Junior Ozark Jubilee.”

In 1970, bluesman Slim Harpo died of a heart attack in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was 46.

In 1978, saxophonist Greg Herbert of Blood, Sweat and Tears died of an accidental drug overdose in Amsterdam during the band’s European tour. He was 30.

In 1985, Barbara Cowsill, mother of the group The Cowsills, died in Arizona. She was 56.

In 1989, Playboy hit newsstands with nude photos of La Toya Jackson.

In 1993, Michael Jackson and 3,500 children performed during halftime at the Super Bowl. He sang a variety of his hits, including “Heal The World.” The game began with country star Garth Brooks singing the “Star-Spangled Banner.” Actress Marlee Matlin interpreted the song in sign language.

In 2005, jury selection began in Michael Jackson’s child molestation trial. He was later acquitted.

In 2007, Boston authorities responded to calls of bomb scares for blinking electronic signs on bridge overpasses and near transit stations. The signs ended up being promotional items for Cartoon Network’s “Aqua Teen Hunger Force.”

In 2010, Beyonce’ won six Grammys, more than any other woman had won in a single night.

Today’s birthdays: Composer Philip Glass is 83. Actor Stuart Margolin (“The Rockford Files”) is 80. Actress Jessica Walter (“Arrested Development”) is 79. Bluesman Charlie Musselwhite is 76. Actor Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul,” ”Breaking Bad”) is 73. Actor Glynn Turman (“The Wire,” ”A Different World”) is 73. Singer Harry Wayne Casey of KC and the Sunshine Band is 69. Singer John Lydon (Johnny Rotten) of the Sex Pistols is 64. Actor Anthony LaPaglia (luh-PA’-lee-uh) (“Without a Trace,” ”Murder One”) is 61. Actress Kelly Lynch is 61. Singer-guitarist Lloyd Cole is 59. Actress Paulette Braxton (“The Parkers,” ”In The House”) is 55. Bassist Al Jaworski of Jesus Jones is 54. Actress Minnie Driver is 50. Actress Portia de Rossi (“Arrested Development,” ”Ally McBeal”) is 47. Comedian Bobby Moynihan (“Saturday Night Live”) is 43. Actress Kerry Washington (“Scandal,” ”Ray”) is 43. Singer Justin Timberlake is 39. Actor Tyler Ritter (“The McCarthys”) is 35. Singer Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line is 33. Singer Marcus Mumford of Mumford And Sons is 33.

