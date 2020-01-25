On Jan. 25, 1949, the first Emmy Awards were given for excellence in television. The first Emmy winner was Shirley Dinsdale and her puppet, Judy Splinters, for Most Outstanding Personality.

In 1958, Elvis Presley’s “Jailhouse Rock” became the first single ever to enter the U.K. pop chart at number one.

In 1962, the record “Twistin’ the Night Away” by Sam Cooke was released.

In 1971, Grace Slick and Paul Kantner of Jefferson Airplane had a baby girl. Slick claimed she wanted to name the child god (correct), but the couple decided on China.

Advertisement

Also in 1971, Charles Manson and three young women followers were convicted in Los Angeles of murder and conspiracy in the 1969 slayings of actress Sharon Tate and six others.

In 1980, Paul McCartney was released from a Tokyo jail after being held for more than a week. He had been arrested when marijuana was found in his luggage.

In 1990, actress Ava Gardner died of pneumonia at her London home. She was 68.

In 1992, singer Emmylou Harris joined the Grand Ole Opry.

In 1993, Michael Bolton, Boyz II Men, Garth Brooks, Mariah Carey and Reba McEntire were among the winners at the 20th annual American Music Awards.

In 1994, singer Marky Mark was sued by a Portland, Maine, woman, who said she was trampled during one of his shows. She said he invited the crowd to rush the stage after he stripped down to his underwear.

Also in 1994, Alice In Chains released the EP “Jar of Flies.” It became the first EP to hit number one on the Billboard album chart.

In 2006, “Survivor” winner Richard Hatch was convicted of failing to pay taxes on his $1 million prize. He was sentenced to 51 months in prison.

In 2010, “Avatar” passed “Titanic” as the highest-grossing film of all time.

In 2017, actress Mary Tyler Moore died at the age of 80.

Today’s Birthdays: Country singer Claude Gray is 88. Actress Leigh Taylor-Young (“Peyton Place,” ”Soylent Green”) is 75. Actress Jenifer Lewis (“The Preacher’s Wife”, “The PJ’s”) is 63. Actress Dinah Manoff (film’s “Grease,” TV’s “Empty Nest”) is 64. Drummer Mike Burch of River Road is 54. Singer Kina (Brownstone) is 51. Actress-TV personality China Kantner is 49. Actress Ana Ortiz (“Devious Maids,” ”Ugly Betty”) is 49. Drummer Joe Sirois (sih-ROYS’) of Mighty Mighty Bosstones is 48. Guitarist Matt Odmark (OHD’-mark) of Jars of Clay is 46. Actress Mia Kirshner (“The L Word,” “24”) is 45. Actress Christine Lakin (“Family Guy,” “Step By Step”) is 41. Singer Alicia Keys is 40. Actor Michael Trevino (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 35. Bassist Calum Hood of 5 Seconds to Summer is 24. Actress Olivia Edward (“Better Things”) is 13.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.