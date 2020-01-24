On Jan. 24, 1952, Carl Perkins married Valda Crider in Corinth, Mississippi.

In 1957, Elvis Presley recorded the song “Teddy Bear.”

In 1969, Jethro Tull played their first U.S. concert, in New York City. They were the opening act for Led Zeppelin.

In 1970, James “Shep” Sheppard, the lead singer for The Heartbeats and Shep and the Limelites, was found murdered in his car on the Long Island Expressway in New York. He was 34.

Advertisement

In 1990, actress Kim Basinger (BAY’-sing-ur) signed papers giving her title to most of Braselton, Georgia. The price was about $20 million.

Also in 1990, actor John Hurt got married for the third time. He married Jo Dalton in England.

In 1992, the producer of the New Kids On The Block album “Hangin’ Tough” claimed that the group members sang only about 20 percent of the lyrics. He sued for millions of dollars for creative contributions and royalties. The allegations were denied by the New Kids, and the suit eventually was dropped.

In 2017, drummer Butch Trucks of The Allman Brothers Band died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his home in West Palm Beach, Florida. He was 69.

Today’s birthdays: Fiddler Doug Kershaw is 84. Singer Ray Stevens is 81. Singer Aaron Neville is 79. Singer Neil Diamond is 79. Actor Michael Ontkean (“Twin Peaks”) is 74. Country singer-songwriter Becky Hobbs is 70. Comedian Yakov Smirnoff is 69. Actor William Allen Young (“Code Black,” “Moesha”) is 66. Keyboardist-turned-TV personality Jools Holland (Squeeze) is 62. Actress Nastassja Kinski is 59. Drummer Keech Rainwater of Lonestar is 57. Comedian Phil LaMarr (“Mad TV”) is 53. Singer Sleepy Brown of Society of Soul is 50. Actress Matthew Lillard (“Scooby-Doo,” ”She’s All That”) is 50. Actress Merrilee McCommas (“Friday Night Lights,” ”Family Law”) is 49. Singer Beth Hart is 48. Actor Ed Helms (“The Office”) is 46. Actress Christina Moses (“A Million Little Things”) is 42. Actress Tatyana Ali (“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) is 41. Guitarist Mitchell Marlow of Fliter is 41. Actor Daveed Diggs (“black-ish”) is 38. Actor Justin Baldoni (“Jane The Virgin”) is 36. Actress Mischa Barton (“The O.C.”) is 34.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.