On Jan. 7, 1950, country performer Hank Snow made his Grand Ole Opry debut.

In 1954, Muddy Waters recorded “Hoochie Coochie Man” in Chicago.

In 1955, singer Marian Anderson made her debut with the Metropolitan Opera in New York.

In 1962, “The Twist” by Chubby Checker hit number one on the pop charts for a second time. It had previously hit number one in 1960 for seven weeks.

Advertisement

In 1963, singer Gary “U.S.” Bonds sued Chubby Checker for $100,000, claiming that Checker plagiarized his hit “Quarter To Three” for Checker’s song “Dancin’ Party.” The suit was settled out of court.

In 1970, neighbors of New York landowner Max Yasgur sued him for $35,000 for property damage caused by people who attended the Woodstock festival. An estimated 450,000 people attended the three-day event.

In 1992, singer Debbie Gibson made her Broadway debut in “Les Miserables” (lay mihz-uhr-AH’-bluh). She played the part of Eponine (EH’-puh-neen).

In 1994, Nirvana played their last U.S. show, at the Seattle Arena.

In 1997, Lionel Hampton’s New York apartment caught fire and burned nearly everything he owned. Hampton escaped the fire unhurt.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Kenny Loggins is 72. Singer-songwriter Marshall Chapman is 71. Actress Erin Gray (“Silver Spoons,” ”Buck Rogers in the 25th Century”) is 70. Actor Sammo Hung (“Martial Law”) is 68. Actor David Caruso is 64. TV anchor Katie Couric is 63. Country singer David Lee Murphy is 61. Bassist Kathy Valentine (The Go-Go’s) is 61. Actor David Marciano (“Homeland,” ”The Shield”) is 60. Actress Hallie Todd (“Lizzie McGuire”) is 58. Actor Nicolas Cage is 56. Singer John Ondrasik (on-DRAH’-sik) of Five For Fighting is 55. Actor Rex Lee (“Entourage”) is 51. Actor-rapper Doug E. Doug (“Cool Runnings,” ”Cosby”) is 50. Actor Kevin Rahm (“Desperate Housewives,” ”Judging Amy”) is 49. Jeremy Renner (“The Avengers,” ”The Bourne Legacy”) is 49. Country singer John Rich of Big and Rich is 46. Actor Dustin Diamond (“Saved By The Bell”) is 43. Actor Reggie Austin (“Agent Carter,” ”Pretty Little Liars”) is 41. Singer-rapper Aloe Blacc is 41. Actress Lauren Cohan (“The Walking Dead”) is 38. Actor Brett Dalton (“Marvel’s Agents of Shield”) is 37. Actor Robert Ri’chard (“One on One”) is 37. Actor Liam Aiken (“Lemony Snicket”) is 30. Actor Marcus Scribner (“black-ish”) is 20.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.