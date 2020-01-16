On Jan. 16, 1942, actress Carole Lombard, her mother and about 20 other people were killed when their plane crashed near Las Vegas. They were returning from a war-bond promotion tour.

In 1957, the Cavern Club opened in Liverpool, England. It became famous as the place where The Beatles were a house band.

In 1964, the musical “Hello, Dolly!” starring Carol Channing, opened on Broadway.

In 1970, The Who began a tour of European opera houses, performing excerpts from the rock opera “Tommy.”

In 1973, the last episode of “Bonanza” aired on NBC.

In 1976, the live album “Frampton Comes Alive!” was released.

In 1980, Paul McCartney was jailed in Tokyo after customs agents found marijuana in his luggage. Exactly four years later, he was arrested for marijuana possession in Barbados.

In 1990, actors Tom Cruise and Mimi Rogers released a statement that said they were ending their three-year marriage.

In 1991, The Byrds and Wilson Pickett were among those inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

In 1996, Jamaican authorities opened fire on Jimmy Buffett’s seaplane, mistaking it for a drug trafficker’s plane. U2 singer Bono was with Buffett, but neither one was hurt.

Also in 1996, Wayne Newton performed his 25,000th Las Vegas show. Newton had performed more shows as a headliner in Las Vegas than any other entertainer.

In 2015, Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson announced the band’s breakup. The Black Crowes had broken up twice before.

Today’s birthdays: Opera singer Marilyn Horne is 86. Singer Barbara Lynn is 78. Country singer Ronnie Milsap is 77. Singer Katherine Anderson Schaffner of The Marvelettes is 76. Country singer Jim Stafford is 76. Radio host Dr. Laura Schlessinger is 73. Director John Carpenter (“Halloween” films) is 72. Actress-dancer Debbie Allen is 70. Singer Maxine Jones of En Vogue is 61. Singer Sade (shah-DAY’) is 61. Singer-songwriter Jill Sobule is 61. Bassist Paul Webb of Talk Talk is 58. Actor David Chokachi (CHOH’-kuh-chee) (“Baywatch”) is 52. Comedian Jonathan Mangum (“Whose Line Is It Anyway,” ”The Drew Carey Show”) is 49. Actor Richard T. Jones (“The Rookie,” “Judging Amy”) is 48. Actress Josie Davis (“Beverly Hills 90210”) is 47. Supermodel Kate Moss is 46. Actor-playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Mary Poppins Returns,” ”Hamilton”) is 40. Guitarist James Young of The Eli Young Band is 40. Guitarist Nick Valensi of The Strokes is 39. Actress Renee Felice Smith (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 35.

