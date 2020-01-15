On Jan. 15, 1954, Marilyn Monroe married Joe DiMaggio in San Francisco. They split after nine months.

In 1964, Johnny Rivers began a year-long stint as the spotlight artist at the Whisky A Go-Go in Los Angeles. He helped turn the club into a hot spot, and about six weeks later his hit album “Johnny Rivers At The Whisky A Go-Go” was recorded.

In 1967, the Rolling Stones appeared on the “Ed Sullivan Show” to sing “Let’s Spend The Night Together.” To satisfy censors, Mick Jagger sang “Let’s spend some TIME together.”

In 1974, the TV sitcom “Happy Days” premiered on ABC.

Advertisement

Also in 1974, Brownsville Station got a gold record for their only hit, “Smokin’ in the Boys’ Room.”

In 1982, singer Harry Wayne Casey of KC and the Sunshine Band was seriously injured in a car accident in Miami. He spent most of the year recovering.

In 1987, actor Ray Bolger died. He was 83. He’s probably best known for playing the Scarecrow in “The Wizard of Oz.”

In 1991, Sean Lennon’s remake of his father’s “Give Peace A Chance” was released to coincide with the United Nations’ midnight deadline for Iraq to withdraw from Kuwait. The lyrics were updated to reflect concerns of the 1990s.

In 1992, The Yardbirds, Johnny Cash, the Jimi Hendrix Experience, Bobby “Blue” Bland, Booker T. and the MG’s, Sam and Dave and the Isley Brothers were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

In 1994, singer Harry Nilsson died of heart disease in Agoura Hills, California. He was 52.

In 2005, NBC held an all-star telethon to raise money for victims of a tsunami in south Asia. Performers included Madonna, Elton John, Brian Wilson, Lenny Kravitz, John Mayer, Nelly and Eric Clapton.

In 2017, singer Dolores O’Riordan of The Cranberries was found dead in a hotel bathtub in London. She was 46.

In 2019, actress Carol Channing died at the age of 97 in Rancho Mirage, California.

Today’s birthdays: Actress Margaret O’Brien (“Meet Me In St. Louis”) is 82. Actress Andrea Martin is 73. Actor-director Mario Van Peebles is 63. Guitarist Adam Jones of Tool is 55. Actor James Nesbitt (“Waking Ned Devine”) is 55. Actor Chad Lowe is 52. Actress Regina King is 49. Actor Eddie Cahill (“Conviction,” ”CSI: New York”) is 42. Rapper Pitbull is 39. Actor Victor Rasuk (“Fifty Shades of Grey”) is 35. Actress Jessy Schram (“Nashville,” ”Once Upon A Time”) is 34. Electronic dance musician Skrillex is 32. Actress Dove Cameron (“Liv and Maddie,” ”The Descendants”) is 24.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.