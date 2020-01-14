On Jan. 14, 1952, NBC’s “Today” show premiered, featuring Dave Garroway as host.

In 1957, actor Humphrey Bogart died of throat cancer. He was 57.

In 1967, the first so-called “Human Be-In” was held in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. Among the performers were the Grateful Dead and Jefferson Airplane.

In 1970, Diana Ross performed for the last time with The Supremes, at a show in Las Vegas.

Also in 1970, a display of John Lennon’s erotic “Bag One” lithographs opened in London. Scotland Yard seized prints two days later as evidence of pornography.

In 1972, “Sanford and Son” made its premiere on NBC.

In 1973, Elvis Presley’s TV special “Elvis: Aloha From Hawaii” was beamed from Honolulu by satellite to dozens of countries. At the time, the program set a record for the number of people watching.

In 1978, the Sex Pistols played their last concert before breaking up at a hall in San Francisco. They reunited in 1996 for a world tour.

In 1986, actress Donna Reed died. She was 64.

In 1990, “The Simpsons” made its premiere as a weekly show on Fox.

In 1999, actor Robert Guillame (gee-OHM’) suffered a mild stroke on the set of the TV show “Sports Night.” The stroke was later written into the show.

In 2000, talk show host David Letterman had emergency heart surgery.

In 2006, Eminem re-married Kim Mathers in Detroit. He filed for divorce 82 days later.

Today’s birthdays: Blues singer Clarence Carter is 84. Singer Jack Jones is 82. Actress Faye Dunaway is 79. Actress Holland Taylor (“Two and a Half Men,” ”The Practice”) is 77. Singer-producer T-Bone Burnett is 72. Actor Carl Weathers is 72. Singer Geoff Tate (Queensryche) is 61. Director Steven Soderbergh (“Erin Brockovich,” “Ocean’s Eleven”) is 57. Former Fox News anchor Shepard Smith is 56. Actor-producer Dan Schneider (“Head of the Class”) is 56. Rapper Slick Rick is 55. Actress Emily Watson (“Breaking the Waves”) is 53. Actor-comedian Tom Rhodes (“Mr. Rhodes”) is 53. Guitarist Zakk Wylde (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society) is 53. Rapper-actor LL Cool J is 52. Actor Jason Bateman is 51. Musician Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters and of Nirvana is 51. Actor Kevin Durand (“Lost,” ”Fruitvale Station”) is 46. Actress Jordan Ladd (“Death Proof”) is 45. Actress Emayatzy Corinealdi (em-ay-AHT’-see KOR-ih-NAL’-dee) is 40. Singer-guitarist Caleb Followill of Kings of Leon is 38. Actor Zach Gilford (“The Family,” ”Friday Night Lights”) is 38. Guitarist Joe Guese (GEE’-see) of The Click Five is 38. Actor Jake Choi (“Single Parents”) is 35. Singer-actor Grant Gustin (“The Flash”) is 30. Bluegrass musician Molly Tuttle is 27.

