On Jan. 12, 1963, Bob Dylan performed in a radio play for the BBC in London. He played a folk singer in the play “The Madhouse of Castle Street.”

In 1965, the rock and roll TV series “Hullabaloo” premiered on NBC. Featured acts included the New Christy Minstrels and comedian Woody Allen.

In 1966, “Batman” premiered on ABC, starring Adam West and Burt Ward.

In 1968, The Supremes appeared in an episode of NBC’s “Tarzan.” They played a group of nuns.

In 1971, the TV situation comedy “All in the Family” premiered on CBS.

In 1981, “Dynasty” premiered on ABC.

In 1991, country singer Johnny Paycheck was released from an Ohio prison after serving two years of a seven-year sentence for shooting a man in a barroom. Ohio Governor Richard Celeste commuted Paycheck’s sentence.

In 1993, the original members of Cream reunited to perform at their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles. Other inductees that year were Ruth Brown, Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Doors, Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers, Etta James, Van Morrison, Sly and the Family Stone and Dinah Washington.

In 1995, members of Led Zeppelin, The Allman Brothers Band, along with Martha and the Vandellas, Neil Young and Al Green were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Janis Joplin and Frank Zappa were also honored.

In 2000, Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne’s wife, announced she was quitting as manager of Smashing Pumpkins. She issued a statement saying she had to resign “due to medical reasons — Billy Corgan was making me sick!”

In 2003, Maurice (MOR’-ihs) Gibb of The Bee Gees died after having surgery for intestinal blockage at a hospital in Miami. He was 53.

Today’s Birthdays: Country singer William Lee Golden of the Oak Ridge Boys is 81. Actor Anthony Andrews is 72. Actress Kirstie Alley is 69. Radio personality Rush Limbaugh is 69. Country singer Ricky Van Shelton is 68. Radio and TV personality Howard Stern is 66. News correspondent Christiane Amanpour is 62. Actor Oliver Platt is 60. Singer-director Rob Zombie is 55. Actor Olivier (oh-LIV’-ee-ay) Martinez (“Unfaithful,” “Blood and Chocolate”) is 54. Rapper TBird of B-Rock and the Bizz is 53. Model Vendela is 53. Actress Farrah Forke (“Wings”) is 52. Actress Rachael Harris (“Lucifer”) is 52. Singer Zack de la Rocha of Rage Against The Machine is 50. Rapper Raekwon of Wu Tang Clan is 50. Actress Zabryna Guevara (“Emergence”) is 48. Singer Dan Haseltine of Jars of Clay is 47. Bassist Matt Wong of Reel Big Fish is 47. Singer Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) of the Spice Girls is 46. Contemporary Christian singer Jeremy Camp is 42. Singer Amerie is 40. Actress Issa Rae (“Insecure”) is 35. Actress Naya Rivera (“Glee”) is 33. Singer Zayn (One Direction) is 27. Singer Ella Henderson is 24.

