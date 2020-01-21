On Jan. 21, 1942, Count Basie and His Orchestra recorded “One O’Clock Jump” in New York.

In 1965, The Animals canceled a show in New York after U.S. immigration officials forced the band to leave the theater.

In 1966, George Harrison married model Patti Boyd at a register office outside London. They had met during the filming of The Beatles’ film “A Hard Day’s Night.”

In 1982, bluesman B.B. King donated his entire record collection — 7,000 records — to the University of Mississippi. The collection included rare records he played as a DJ in the 1940s.

In 1984, singer Jackie Wilson died at the age of 49. He had been in a coma since his 1975 heart attack during a concert in New Jersey.

In 1990, the first MTV “Unplugged” special was aired, with Squeeze as the first performers.

In 1996, singer Francisco Garcia of Cannibal and the Headhunters died after a long illness. He was 49. The group was best known for the song “Land of 1,000 Dances.”

In 1997, Elvis’ manager, Colonel Tom Parker, died of complications from a stroke in Las Vegas. He was 87.

In 1998, actor Jack Lord died of congestive heart failure at his home in Honolulu. He was 77. He’s probably best known for starring on “Hawaii Five-Oh.”

In 2013, Beyonce’ sang the national anthem at President Barack Obama’s second inauguration. She later admitted to lip-synching.

Today’s Birthdays: Opera singer Placido Domingo is 79. Singer Mac Davis is 78. Actress Jill Eikenberry is 73. Guitarist Jim Ibbotson (The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 73. Singer-songwriter Billy Ocean is 70. Actor Robby Benson is 64. Actress Geena Davis is 64. Actress Charlotte Ross (“NYPD Blue”) is 52. Singer Marc Gay of Shai (SHY) is 51. Actress Karina Lombard (“The L Word”) is 51. Actor Ken Leung (lee-OONG’) (“Marvel’s Inhumans,” ”Lost”) is 50. Rapper Levirt of B-Rock and the Bizz is 50. Drummer Mark Trojanowski of Sister Hazel is 50. Singer Cat Power is 48. DJ Chris Kilmore of Incubus is 47. Singer Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) of the Spice Girls is 44. Actor Jerry Trainor (“Wendell & Vinnie,” ”iCarly”) is 43. Singer Nokio of Dru Hill is 41. Actor Luke Grimes (TV’s “Yellowstone,” film’s “Fifty Shades”) is 36. Actress Feliz Ramirez (TV’s “Grand Hotel”) is 28.

