On Jan. 29, 1958, actors Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward were married.

Also in 1958, Challenge Records released the single “Tequila” by The Champs.

In 1962, Peter, Paul and Mary signed a record deal with Warner Brothers.

In 1977, comedian Freddie Prinze died, two days after shooting himself in the head. He was 22. He’s probably best known for his role on “Chico and the Man.”

In 1983, Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac married Kim Anderson at her Los Angeles home. They divorced the next year.

In 1992, blues great Willie Dixon died of heart failure in Burbank, California. Among his classics are “Back Door Man,” ”Little Red Rooster” and “Spoonful.”

In 1994, former Supremes singer Mary Wilson hit a freeway median and flipped the Jeep she was driving while outside of Los Angeles. She was injured and her 16-year-old son Rafael Ferrer was killed.

In 1996, Garth Brooks refused his American Music Award for favorite overall artist. Brooks said Hootie and the Blowfish did more for music that year than he did.

In 1998, Paul Simon’s musical “The Capeman” premiered in New York, with Marc Anthony in the title role. It opened to poor reviews and closed after 68 performances.

In 2019, “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett (smoh-LET’) filed a police report, saying he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago. Chicago police said Smollett staged the attack, but prosecutors abruptly dropped the case the following March.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Katharine Ross is 80. Actor Tom Selleck is 75. Singer Bettye LaVette is 74. Actor Marc Singer is 72. Actress Ann Jillian is 70. Drummer Louie Perez of Los Lobos is 67. Singer Charlie Wilson of The Gap Band is 67. Talk show host Oprah Winfrey is 66. Country singer Irlene Mandrell is 64. Actress Diane Delano (“The Ellen Show,” ”Northern Exposure”) is 63. Actress Judy Norton (“The Waltons”) is 62. Guitarist Johnny Spampinato of NRBQ is 61. Drummer David Baynton-Power of James is 59. Bassist Eddie Jackson of Queensryche is 59. Actor Nicholas Turturro (“NYPD Blue”) is 58. Singer-guitarist Roddy Frame of Aztec Camera is 56. Director-actor Ed Burns is 52. Actor Sam Trammell (“True Blood”) is 51. Actress Heather Graham is 50. Actor Sharif Atkins (“White Collar,” ”ER”) is 45. Actress Sara Gilbert is 45. Actress Kelly Packard (“Baywatch”) is 45. Actor Justin Hartley (“This Is Us”) is 43. Actor Sam Jaeger (“Parenthood”) is 43. Former “The View” co-host Jedediah Bila is 41. Actor Andrew Keegan (“Party of Five”) is 41. Actor Jason James Richter (“Free Willy”) is 40. Guitarist Jonny Lang is 39. Singer Adam Lambert (“American Idol”) is 38. Country singer Eric Paslay is 37.

