On Jan. 28, 1955, the “Top Ten R&B Show,” starring The Clovers and Fats Domino, kicked off in New York.

In 1956, Elvis Presley made his first national TV appearance on “The Dorsey Brothers Stage Show” on CBS. After the appearance, sales of his “Heartbreak Hotel” single skyrocketed.

In 1965, The Who appeared for the first time on the British program “Ready, Steady, Go.” The band’s performance helped put the single “I Can’t Explain” into the British top ten.

In 1980, entertainer Jimmy Durante (dur-AN’-tee) died at the age of 87.

In 1985, the African famine relief benefit song “We Are The World” was recorded in Los Angeles after the American Music Awards.

In 1991, during the American Music Awards ceremony, Gloria Estefan performed for the first time since breaking her back in a bus accident. She got a standing ovation.

In 1992, first lady Hillary Clinton apologized to country singer Tammy Wynette, who was angry over comments Clinton made on “60 Minutes.” Clinton had said, “I’m not sitting here like some little woman standing by her man like Tammy Wynette.”

In 1995, 27-year-old Edward Burns won the Sundance Film Festival’s Grand Jury Prize for his homemade movie “The Brothers McMullen.” He was able to quit his job as a production assistant for “Entertainment Tonight.”

In 1996, the original Bert and Ernie Muppets were stolen from an exhibit in Germany. They were later returned.

In 1999, the Beastie Boys and Rage Against The Machine headlined a benefit concert for convicted cop killer Mumia Abu-Jamal (moo-MEE’-ah AH’-boo jah-MAHL’). New Jersey police officers called for a boycott of both the concert and the bands.

In 2005, 45 Fiona Apple fans picketed outside Sony headquarters in New York in what they called Free Fiona Day. They wanted Sony to release Apple’s “Extraordinary Machine” album, which had been shelved for two years.

Today’s birthdays: Actor Nicholas Pryor (“Risky Business”) is 85. Actor Alan Alda is 84. Actress Susan Howard (“Dallas”) is 78. Marthe (correct) Keller (“Marathon Man”) is 75. Actress Barbi Benton is 70. Guitarist Dave Sharp of The Alarm is 61. Singer Sam Phillips is 58. Guitarist Dan Spitz (Anthrax) is 57. Bassist Greg Cook of Ricochet is 55. Gospel singer Marvin Sapp is 53. Singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan is 52. Rap artist DJ Muggs with Cypress Hill is 52. Rapper Rakim is 52. Actress Kathryn Morris (“Cold Case”) is 51. Humorist Mo Rocca is 51. Keyboardist Jeremy Ruzumna of Fitz and the Tantrums is 50. Singer Anthony Hamilton is 49. Singer Monifah is 48. Actress Gillian Vigman (“The Hangover” films) is 48. Keyboardist Brandon Bush (Train) is 47. Actress Terri Conn (“One Life To Live”) is 45. Rapper Rick Ross is 43. Singer Joey Fatone of ‘N Sync is 43. Actress Angelique Cabral (“Life in Pieces”) is 41. Actress Rosamund Pike (“Gone Girl”) is 41. Singer Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys is 40. Actor Vinny Chhibber (“The Red Line”) is 40. Actor Elijah Wood (“The Lord of the Rings”) is 39. Rapper J. Cole is 35. Actress Alexandra Krosney (“Last Man Standing”) is 32. Actor Yuri Sardarov (“Chicago Fire”) is 32. Actress Ariel Winter (“Modern Family”) is 22.

