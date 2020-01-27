On Jan. 27, 1958, singer Little Richard enrolled in a college run by the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Huntsville, Alabama. He was inspired after his plane caught fire while flying over the Philippines.

In 1968, “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay” by Otis Redding was released, six weeks after he was killed in a plane crash.

In 1970, John Lennon recorded “Instant Karma.”

In 1972, singer Mahalia Jackson died of heart failure in Chicago. She was 60.

Advertisement

In 1976, “Laverne and Shirley” premiered on ABC.

In 1984, Michael Jackson was burned on his scalp during the filming of a Pepsi commercial that featured special effects. He was briefly hospitalized.

In 1991, Whitney Houston sang the “Star-Spangled Banner” at the Super Bowl. It was revealed later she actually sang over a recorded version of the anthem.

In 1992, C&C Music Factory dominated the 19th annual American Music Awards, winning five trophies.

In 1993, Warner Brothers Records announced that it was releasing rapper Ice-T from his contract due to what it called “creative differences.” The previous summer, the record company was in the middle of the controversy over Ice-T’s song “Cop Killer.”

Today’s Birthdays: Actor James Cromwell (“Murder in the First,” ”Babe”) is 80. Drummer Nick Mason of Pink Floyd is 76. Singer Nedra Talley of The Ronettes is 74. Dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov is 72. Country singer Cheryl White of The Whites is 65. Guitarist Richard Young of The Kentucky Headhunters is 65. Actress Mimi Rogers is 64. Guitarist Janick (YAN’-ihk) Gers of Iron Maiden is 63. Actress Susanna Thompson (“Arrow”) is 62. TV host Keith Olbermann is 61. Singer Margo Timmins of Cowboy Junkies is 59. Keyboardist Gillian Gilbert (New Order) is 59. Actress Tamlyn Tomita (TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 57. Actress Bridget Fonda is 56. Actor Alan Cumming (“Spy Kids”) is 55. Singer Mike Patton (Faith No More) is 52. Country singer Tracy Lawrence is 52. Rapper Tricky is 52. Guitarist Michael Kulas of James is 51. Comedian Patton Oswalt is 51. Actor Josh Randall (“Ed”) is 48. Country singer Kevin Denney is 42. Drummer Andrew Lee of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 34. Drummer Matt Sanchez of American Authors is 34.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.