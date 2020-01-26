On Jan. 26, 1934, the Apollo Theatre in Harlem presented its first live stage show, featuring Benny Carter and his Big Band.

In 1956, Buddy Holly made his first recordings for Decca Records. Two years later on this date, Holly and the Crickets appeared on the “Ed Sullivan Show.”

In 1977, guitarist Peter Green, formerly of Fleetwood Mac, was committed to a mental hospital in England. He had fired a gun at a delivery boy who was bringing a royalty check to him.

In 1979, “The Dukes of Hazzard” made its debut on CBS.

In 1988, the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical “Phantom of the Opera” opened on Broadway.

In 1997, drummer Lars Ulrich of Metallica married Skylar Satenstein.

Today’s Birthdays: Sports announcer-actor Bob Uecker (YOO’-kur) is 85. Actor Scott Glenn is 81. Singer Jean Knight is 77. Actor Richard Portnow (“Trumbo,” ”The Sopranos”) is 73. Drummer Corky Laing of Mountain is 72. Actor David Strathairn (streh-THEHRN’) is 71. Musician Lucinda Williams is 67. Guitarist Eddie Van Halen is 65. Percussionist Norman Hassan of UB40 is 62. Comedian Ellen DeGeneres (deh-JEN’-er-us) is 62. Keyboardist Charlie Gillingham of Counting Crowes is 60. Guitarist Andrew Ridgeley (Wham!) is 57. Singer Jazzie B. of Soul II Soul is 57. Actor Paul Johansson (“One Tree Hill”) is 56. Actor Bryan Callen (“The Goldbergs”) is 53. Gospel singer Kirk Franklin is 50. Actor Nate Mooney (“American Odyssey,” ”It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia”) is 48. Actress Jennifer Crystal (“House,” “Once and Again”) is 47. Drummer Chris Hesse of Hoobastank is 46. Actor Gilles Marini (ZHEEL ma-REE’-nee) (“Sex and the City”) is 44. Actress Sara Rue (“Mom,” ”Less Than Perfect”) is 42. Actor Colin O’Donoghue (“Once Upon a Time”) is 39. Guitarist Michael Martin of Marshall Dyllon is 37.

