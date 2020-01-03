On Jan. 3, 1967, Carl Wilson of The Beach Boys refused to be sworn in after receiving a U.S. Army draft notice. Wilson said he was a conscientious objector.

In 1969, John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s “Two Virgins” record sleeve, which showed them posing nude, was declared pornographic in New Jersey. Police seized copies of the album.

In 1970, members of The Beatles recorded their last song together, “I Me Mine.” George Harrison later used that title for his autobiography.

Also in 1970, singer Davy Jones announced he was leaving The Monkees, a year after Peter Tork quit the group.

Advertisement

In 1974, Bob Dylan and The Band opened a brief tour. Several dates were recorded for the live album “Before The Flood.”

In 1989, country legend Johnny Cash was released from a Nashville hospital two weeks after undergoing double-bypass heart surgery. At the time, he said he had no plans to cancel any of his tour dates that year.

Also in 1989, “The Arsenio Hall Show” made its premiere on Fox.

In 1991, the sitcom “Blossom” premiered on NBC.

In 1992, singer Jim Kerr of Simple Minds married actress Patsy Kensit in London. They have since split up.

In 2004, Britney Spears married childhood friend Jason Alexander in a spur-of-the-moment wedding in Las Vegas. The marriage lasted 55 hours before they got it annulled.

In 2017, singer Janet Jackson gave birth at the age of 50. She had a boy she named Eissa (EE’-sah).

In 2019, Lifetime TV began airing the six-part documentary “Surviving R. Kelly.” Kelly was charged a month later with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse, allegations that he has denied.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Dabney Coleman is 88. Singer-songwriter Van Dyke Parks is 77. Singer Stephen Stills is 75. Bassist John Paul Jones of Led Zeppelin is 74. Actress Victoria Principal is 70. Actor Mel Gibson is 64. Actress Shannon Sturges (“Port Charles”) is 52. Jazz saxophonist James Carter is 51. Contemporary Christian singer Nichole Nordeman is 48. Musician Thomas Bangalter of Daft Punk is 45. Actor Jason Marsden (“Ally McBeal”) is 45. Actress Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”) is 45. Actor Nicholas Gonzalez (“The O.C.”) is 44. Singer and former “American Idol” contestant Kimberley Locke is 42. Drummer Mark Pontius of Foster The People is 35. R-and-B singer Lloyd is 34. Guitarist Nash Overstreet of Hot Chelle (SHEL) Rae is 34.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.