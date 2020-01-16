Listen Live Sports

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

January 16, 2020 6:59 pm
 
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of (January, 15,) 2020 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Elton John; $2,713,953; $128.69.

2. Phil Collins; $2,116,916; $144.87.

3. André Rieu; $2,024,546; $88.00.

4. Guns N’ Roses; $2,003,111; $127.13.

5. Post Malone; $1,974,154; $118.44.

6. Iron Maiden; $1,725,882; $53.47.

7. Ariana Grande; $1,607,524; $98.62.

8. Jonas Brothers; $1,587,397; $103.11.

9. Cher; $1,572,690; $126.21.

10. Tool; $1,531,413; $105.04.

11. Eric Church; $1,423,845; $82.93.

12. Little Mix; $1,377,981; $58.53.

13. Michael Bublé; $1,362,738; $112.32.

14. Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band; $1,332,619; $118.32.

15. John Mayer; $1,295,958; $78.24.

16. Florida Georgia Line; $1,224,451; $73.22.

17. Marc Anthony; $1,148,820; $106.39.

18. Bad Bunny; $1,069,129; $87.70.

19. Chris Stapleton; $1,029,320; $79.88.

20. Carrie Underwood; $1,003,402; $75.09.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

The Associated Press

