Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of (January 29, 2020:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Elton John; $3,281,046; $141.53.

2. Post Malone; $2,087,130; $118.90.

3. Andrea Bocelli; $2,026,131; $158.40.

4. Celine Dion; $1,790,539; $130.09.

5. Little Mix; $1,757,761; $59.03.

6. Cher; $1,597,688; $127.90.

7. André Rieu; $1,553,998; $87.28.

8. Jonas Brothers; $1,531,669; $101.16.

9. Tool; $1,528,793; $106.51.

10. Ariana Grande; $1,525,498; $102.60.

11. Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band; $1,519,110; $119.17.

12. Eric Church; $1,475,153; $87.24.

13. John Mayer; $1,339,702; $78.36.

14. Michael Bublé; $1,214,470; $105.11.

15. Marc Anthony; $1,148,820; $106.39.

16. Shawn Mendes; $1,131,851; $74.19.

17. Bad Bunny; $1,069,129; $87.70.

18. Chris Stapleton; $1,029,320; $79.88.

19. Hugh Jackman; $973,643; $83.08.

20. The Black Keys; $923,429; $101.81.

