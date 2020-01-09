Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

USA TODAY BEST-SELLERS

January 9, 2020 1:47 pm
 
1 min read
      

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens

2. “Dog Man: Fetch-22” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

3. “The Defined Dish” by Alex Snodgrass (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

4. “The Last Wish” by Andrzej Sapkowski (Orbit)

Advertisement

5. “The Guardians” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

6. “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott (Amulet Books)

7. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

8. “All Souls Trilogy” by Deborah Harkness (Viking)

9. “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

10. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

11. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

12. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

13. “Cut and Run” by Fern Michaels (Kensington)

14. “The Wives” by Tarryn Fisher (Graydon House)

15. “Blood of Elves” by Andrzej Sapkowski (Orbit)

16. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

17. “Grumpy Monkey” by Suzanne Lang (Random House Books for Young Readers)

18. “A Minute to Midnight” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

19. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

20. “Girl, Stop Apologizing” by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)

21. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

22. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman Books)

23. “Tiny Habits” by BJ Fogg (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

24. “Criss Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

25. “The Daily Stoic” by Ryan Holiday and Stephen Hanselman (Portfolio)

Reporting stores include: Amazon.com, Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble.com, Barnes & Noble Inc., Barnes & Noble e-books, BooksAMillion.com, Books-A-Million, Bookland and Books & Co., Costco, Davis-Kidd Booksellers (Nashville, Memphis), Hudson Booksellers, Joseph-Beth Booksellers (Lexington, Ky.; Cincinnati, Charlotte, Cleveland, Pittsburgh), Kobo, Inc., Powell’s Books (Portland, Ore.), Powells.com, R.J. Julia Booksellers (Madison, Conn.), Schuler Books & Music (Grand Rapids, Okemos, Eastwood, Alpine, Mich.), Sony Reader Store, Target, Tattered Cover Book Store (Denver).

For the extended, interactive and searchable version of this list, visit http://books.usatoday.com/list/index

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR introduces the lend-lease program