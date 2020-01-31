Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

ViacomCBS names NBC exec to head CBS

January 31, 2020 9:53 am
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — ViacomCBS has named George Cheeks as president and CEO of CBS Entertainment group starting March 23.

He replaces Joe Ianniello who will leave after a transition. Cheeks was most recently vice chairman of NBCUniversal Content Studios.

Cheeks will lead all of ViacomCBS’ CBS-related assets, including CBS Television Network, and report to ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish. Before joining NBC in 2012 he was an executive at Viacom.

Ianniello was president and acting CEO of CBS until CBS combined with Viacom in August. He was then named to head the CBS business. At CBS he stepped into the acting CEO role in 2018 when Les Moonves stepped down over sexual harassment allegations.

Advertisement

A 22 year veteran of CBS, Ianniello also served terms as chief operating offer and chief financial officer.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|3 R&D Funding for DC-Based Deep Tech...
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of the Army visits service members in S. Korea

Today in History

1975: First national marine sanctuary established on site of historic shipwreck