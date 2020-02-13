Listen Live Sports

AP PHOTOS: A look at New York Fashion Week on the street

February 13, 2020 6:19 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — From a 6-year-old Instagram influencer, Taylen Biggs, to a legend in the industry, Vogue’s former editor-at-large Andre Leon Talley, New York Fashion Week is just as much fun on the streets outside the shows as the gatherings indoors.

Associated Press photographer Mark Lennihan captured some of the sidewalk action as the frenetic week of fashion shows wound down in New York and industry influencers, buyers and media move on to the next round, London Fashion Week that begins Saturday.

Lennihan also captured some of the dazzle in model Lameka Fox’s belted fur coat. Harlem fashion legend Dapper Dan snapped photos with fans dressed in a yellow print bow tie and matching scarf.

Talley, of course, wore one of his signature caftans emblazoned on the back with “Dapper Dan” on the back.

