AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

FEBRUARY 21-27, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or

published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa region.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Gregorio Borgia in Rome.

Advertisement

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.