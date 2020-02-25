Listen Live Sports

Apple Books US Bestseller List – 02/23/20 – Paid Books

February 25, 2020 11:56 am
 
1. One Minute Out by Mark Greaney – 9780593098929 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. Chasing Cassandra by Lisa Kleypas – 9780062371959 – (Avon)

3. Perfect Chaos by Jodi Ellen Malpas – 9780996781800 – (Jodi Ellen Malpas)

4. Blindside by James O. Born & James Patterson – 9780316529563 – (Little, Brown and Company)

5. Open Book by Jessica Simpson – 9780062899989 – (Dey Street Books)

6. The Other Mrs. by Mary Kubica – 9781488099601 – (Park Row Books)

7. American Dirt (Oprah’s Book Club) by Jeanine Cummins – 9781250209771 – (Flatiron Books)

8. Dominik by Sawyer Bennett – No ISBN Available – (Big Dog Books, LLC)

9. Defiant Queen by Meghan March – 9781943796038 – (Meghan March LLC)

10. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

