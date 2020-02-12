Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Artist scraps plans for Thunberg mural after boycott threats

February 12, 2020 6:05 pm
 
2 min read
      

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota artist said Wednesday he has scrapped his plans for a mural honoring Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg following boycott threats against a Bismarck business that would have featured the outdoor image.

Shane Balkowitsch had planned to put a 7-foot-tall (2.1-meter tall) mural of Thunberg on the brick exterior wall of a bakery. Balkowitsch took the photo of the teenage climate activist when she visited the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation in October.

Balkowitsch told The Bismarck Tribune he saw the planned mural as a celebration of art, not a dig at oil or coal companies in North Dakota. But after threats of boycotts and possible vandalism appeared when KFYR-TV posted a story about the planned mural on its Facebook page Tuesday, Balkowitsch said Wednesday he pulled his application with the city.

“There was no motivation other than install a very important piece of history that was captured here in North Dakota, in Bismarck, but I guess Bismarck doesn’t want it,” Balkowitsch said.

Advertisement

Balkowitsch had secured permission for the mural from the bakery and the building owner. City planning staff had recommended approval, according to city documents. The Renaissance Zone Authority, acting as the Downtown Design Review Committee, was poised to give it final approval Thursday.

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

“I feel for the bakery,” Balkowitsch said. “I can’t have some business being threatened for my work.”

In a statement, Brick Oven Bakery owners Steven and Sandy Jacobson said they had asked their landlord not to allow use of the building wall for the mural, “after we realized the emotional impact that this photo may cause.”

According to a city staff analysis, the planned mural would have been made from two panels of thin aluminum composite with digitally printed and clear-coated graphics. The panels would have been mounted directly to the wall with decorative screw covers over the fasteners.

At 16, Thunberg was Time magazine’s youngest Person of the Year. Balkowitsch donated his photograph of Thunberg looking into the distance during her visit to Standing Rock in southern North Dakota to the Library of Congress in Washington. The Dakota Access pipeline sparked massive protests near the reservation before it was completed and began moving oil in 2017.

Balkowitsch said he is seeking another venue for the mural, and not necessarily in his hometown of Bismarck.

“I have to rethink everything,” he said.

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Government News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|11 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 Automated ISR and Battle Management...
2|13 AFCEA DC February Luncheon
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

CGC Active finishes up two month dry dock in Seattle

Today in History

1861: First Medal of Honor action undertaken