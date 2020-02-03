Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 9-15

Feb. 9: Actress Janet Suzman is 81. Singer Carole King is 78. Singer Barbara Lewis is 77. Actor Joe Pesci is 77. Author Alice Walker is 76. Actress Mia Farrow is 75. Actress Judith Light is 71. Country singer Travis Tritt is 57. Actor Jason George is 48. Actor-producer Charlie Day is 44. Actor A.J. Buckley is 43. Actor Tom Hiddleston is 39. Actor David Gallagher is 35. Actor Michael B. Jordan is 33. Actress Rose Leslie is 33. Actor Evan Roe (“Madam Secretary”) is 20.

Feb. 10: Actor Robert Wagner is 90. Guitarist Don Wilson of The Ventures is 87. Singer Roberta Flack is 83. Singer Jimmy Merchant of Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers is 80. Bassist Bob Spalding of The Ventures is 73. “Good Morning America” co-host George Stephanopoulos is 59. Actress Laura Dern is 53. Actress Elizabeth Banks is 46. Reggaeton singer Don Omar is 42. Actress Uzo Aduba (“Orange is the New Black”) is 39. Actor Max Brown (“Beauty and the Beast,” ”The Tudors”) is 39. Actor Barry Sloane (“Revenge”) is 39. Singer Eric Dill (The Click Five) is 38. Keyboardist Ben Romans of The Click Five is 38. Actress Emma Roberts is 29. Actress Chloe Grace Moretz is 23. Actress Yara Shahidi (“black-ish”) is 20.

Feb. 11: Singer Jimmy Carter of The Blind Boys of Alabama is 88. Musician Sergio Mendes is 79. Actress Catherine Hickland (“One Life To Live”) is 64. Actress Carey Lowell (“Law and Order”) is 59. Singer Sheryl Crow is 58. Actress Jennifer Aniston is 51. Actor Damian Lewis (“Billions”) is 49. Singer D’Angelo is 46. Vocalist Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park and of Fort Minor is 43. Singer-actress Brandy (“Moesha”) is 41. Actor Matthew Lawrence (“Boy Meets World”) is 40. Singer Kelly Rowland (Destiny’s Child) is 39. Actress Natalie Dormer (“Game of Thrones”) is 38. Singer Aubrey O’Day (Danity Kane) is 36. Actress Q’orianka Kilcher (“The New World”) is 30. Actor Taylor Lautner is 28.

Feb. 12: Actor Joe Don Baker is 84. Country singer Moe Bandy is 76. Actress Maud Adams (“Octopussy”) is 75. Actor Cliff DeYoung is 74. Actor Michael Ironside is 70. Guitarist Steve Hackett (Genesis) is 70. Singer Michael McDonald (Doobie Brothers) is 68. Actress Joanna Kerns is 67. Actor Zach Grenier (“The Good Wife,” ”Deadwood”) is 66. Actor-talk show host Arsenio Hall is 64. Actor John Michael Higgins (“Raising the Bar,” ”A Mighty Wind”) is 57. Actor Raphael Sbarge (“Once Upon A Time”) is 56. Actor Josh Brolin (“True Grit,” ”No Country For Old Men”) is 52. Singer Chynna Phillips of Wilson Phillips is 52. Bassist Jim Creeggan of Barenaked Ladies is 50. Keyboardist Keri Lewis of Mint Condition is 49. Actor Jesse Spencer (“House”) is 41. Rapper Gucci Mane is 40. Actress Sarah Lancaster (“Chuck”) is 40. Actress Christina Ricci is 40. Actress Jennifer Stone (“Wizards of Waverly Place”) is 27. Actresses Baylie and Rylie Cregut (“Raising Hope”) are 10.

Feb. 13: Actress Kim Novak is 87. Actor George Segal (“Just Shoot Me”) is 86. Actor Bo Svenson (“Walking Tall”) is 79. Actress Stockard Channing is 76. Talk-show host Jerry Springer is 76. Singer Peter Gabriel is 70. Actor David Naughton is 69. Bassist Peter Hook of New Order and Joy Division is 64. Actor Matt Salinger is 60. Singer Henry Rollins is 59. Actor Neal McDonough (“Boomtown”) is 54. Singer Freedom Williams (C & C Music Factory) is 54. Actress Kelly Hu (“Martial Law”) is 52. Singer Matt Berninger of The National is 49. Bassist Todd Harrell (3 Doors Down) is 48. Drummer Scott Thomas of Parmalee is 47. Singer Feist is 44. MC Natalie Stewart of Floetry is 41. Actress Mena Suvari is 41. Drummer Dash Hutton of Haim is 35.

Feb. 14: Country singer Razzy Bailey is 81. Jazz saxophonist Maceo Parker is 77. TV personality Pat O’Brien (“The Insider,” ”Access Hollywood”) is 72. Magician Teller of Penn and Teller is 72. Actor Ken Wahl (“Wiseguy”) is 63. Opera singer Renee Fleming is 61. Actress Meg Tilly is 60. Singer Dwayne Wiggins of Tony! Toni! Tone! is 59. Actress Sakina Jaffey (“House of Cards”) is 58. Actor Enrico Colantoni (“Just Shoot Me”) is 57. Actor Zach Galligan (“Gremlins”) is 56. Actor Valente Rodriguez (TV’s “George Lopez,” film’s “Erin Brockovich”) is 56. Bassist Ricky Wolking of The Nixons is 54. Actor Simon Pegg (2009’s “Star Trek”) is 50. Bassist Kevin Baldes of Lit is 48. Singer Rob Thomas of Matchbox Twenty is 48. Actress Danai Gurira (“Black Panther”) is 42. Actor Jake Lacy (“The Office”) is 34. Actress Tiffany Thornton (“Sonny With A Chance”) is 34. Actor Brett Dier (“Jane the Virgin”) is 30. Actor Freddie Highmore is 28.

Feb. 15: Actress Claire Bloom is 89. Songwriter Brian Holland (Holland-Dozier-Holland) is 79. Drummer Mick Avory of The Kinks is 76. Jazz saxophonist Henry Threadgill is 76. Actress Marisa Berenson (“Barry Lyndon”) is 73. Actress Jane Seymour is 69. Singer Melissa Manchester is 69. Actress Lynn Whitfield (“Madea’s Family Reunion”) is 67. Cartoonist Matt Groening (“The Simpsons”) is 66. Model Janice Dickinson is 65. Actor Christopher McDonald (“Harry’s Law,” “Family Law”) is 65. Singer Ali Campbell (UB40) is 61. Actor Joseph R. Gannascoli (“The Sopranos”) is 61. Bassist Mikey Craig of Culture Club is 60. Actor Steven Michael Quezada (“Breaking Bad”) is 57. Country singer Michael Reynolds of Pinmonkey is 56. Actress Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is 49. Actress Renee O’Connor (“Xena: Warrior Princess”) is 49. Actress Sarah Wynter (“24”) is 47. Singer Brandon Boyd of Incubus is 44. Drummer Ronnie Vannucci of The Killers is 44. Singer-guitarist Adam Granduciel of The War On Drugs is 41. Actress Amber Riley (“Glee”) is 34. Rapper Meghan Thee Stallion is 25. Actor Zach Gordon (“Diary of a Wimpy Kid” films) is 22.

