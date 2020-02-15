Listen Live Sports

Climate change protest brings flares to London Fashion week

February 15, 2020 3:07 pm
 
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Dozens of climate change protesters fired colorful smoke flares and blocked traffic in central London to demand the cancellation of London Fashion Week, which runs Saturday through Tuesday.

Activists from the group Extinction Rebellion drew attention – and anger from some drivers – as they blocked off busy intersections near where the style extravaganza took place. Some protesters wore gas masks and dresses made from chains, while others carried placards reading “No fashion on a dead planet.”

They called on the British Fashion Council to take more action to lobby for environmental policies.

Organizers of London Fashion Week have said they want to help promote sustainability and create positive change within the industry. This season, the trade show is featuring a “Positive Fashion” exhibition and a “swap shop” where visitors will be able to exchange used clothes for donated items.

Most Fashion Week attendees, however, will have their eyes trained on new season trends. Burberry, Victoria Beckham, Tommy Hilfiger, Erdem and Christopher Kane are among the designers showcasing their latest fall and winter creations in the British capital.

