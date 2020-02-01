Listen Live Sports

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

February 1, 2020
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Democratic presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg and Andrew Yang

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Buttigieg; Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Buttigieg; White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Buttigieg; Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.; Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Alan Dershowitz, a member of President Donald Trump’s legal team.

___

Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.; Steve Bannon, a former Trump adviser.

