WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
ABC’s “This Week” — Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg.
___
NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Buttigieg; Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.
___
CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Buttigieg, Sanders; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; China’s ambassador to the United States, Cui Tiankai.
___
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Buttigieg, Sanders; Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez.
___
“Fox News Sunday” — Buttigieg.
