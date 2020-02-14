Listen Live Sports

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

February 14, 2020 4:26 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Democratic presidential candidates Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Klobuchar; Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Klobuchar, Steyer; Dr. Anthony Fauci, the National Institutes of Health’s infectious diseases chief; Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Klobuchar

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg; White House counselor Kellyanne Conway

