WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — National security adviser Robert O’Brien; Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Clyburn; Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — O’Brien; Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

“Fox News Sunday” — Short; Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer

