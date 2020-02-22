Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

February 22, 2020 3:17 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — National security adviser Robert O’Brien; Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Clyburn; Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — O’Brien; Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Short; Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer

