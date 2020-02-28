Listen Live Sports

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

February 28, 2020 8:01 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders; Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Democratic presidential candidates Biden and Pete Buttigieg; Vice President Mike Pence.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sanders; Azar.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Biden; Pence.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Biden; Azar.

