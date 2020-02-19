Listen Live Sports

Jennifer Lawrence to star in Adam McKay comedy for Netflix

February 19, 2020 7:04 pm
 
1 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Jennifer Lawrence will star in the Adam McKay comedy “Don’t Look Up” for Netflix.

The streaming giant on Wednesday announced that it acquired the the project. McKay, who wrote the script, will direct the film about two low-level astronomers who go on a media tour to warn of an approaching asteroid heading for Earth.

Lawrence has been little seen on the big screen lately, most recently co-starring in last year’s “X-Men: Dark Phoenix.” The 29-year-old actress took a roughly two-year hiatus from acting but has recently returned to work. She recently wrapped production on an untitled film for A24 directed by Lila Neugebauer.

“I’m so thrilled to make this movie with Jen Lawrence,” McKay said in a statement. “She’s what folks in the 17th century used to call ‘a dynamite act.’ And the fact that Netflix sees this movie as a worldwide comedy sets the bar high for me and my team in an exciting and motivating way.”

McKay’s most recently movie was 2018’s Oscar-nominated “Vice,” starring Christian Bale as Dick Cheney.

“Adam has always had great timing when it comes to making smart, relevant and irreverent films that depict our culture,” said Scott Stuber, head of film at Netfix. “Even if he somehow ends up predicting planet Earth’s imminent demise, we’re excited to add this to our slate before it all comes to an end.”

Shooting on “Don’t Look Up” is set to begin in April.

