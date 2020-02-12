Listen Live Sports

Kurtág opera to get US premiere from NY Philharmonic in 2021

February 12, 2020 3:59 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The American premiere of György Kurtág’s “Fin de Partie,” based on Samuel Beckett’s “Endgame,” will be presented by the New York Philharmonic in June 2021.

The Philharmonic announced its season Wednesday and said the opera will be given staged performances on June 10 and 12 at Lincoln Center’s Geffen Hall, conducted by music director Jaap van Zweden and directed by Claire van Kampen. The cast includes bass-baritone Laurent Naouri as Hamm, baritone Rod Gilfry as Clov and mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges as Nell. The tenor singing Nagg will be announced later.

Kurtág turns 94 on Feb. 19 and “Fin de Partie,” his first opera, received rave reviews when it premiered at Milan’s Teatro alla Scalla in November 2018.

During the season Van Zweden will lead world premieres commissioned by the philharmonic from Chick Corea, Jessie Montgomery, Caroline Shaw and Joan Tower.

The Associated Press

