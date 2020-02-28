Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Lady Gaga’s father cites homelessness for his bar’s woes

February 28, 2020 2:54 pm
 
2 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Lady Gaga’s father is refusing to pay $260,000 in rent and fees for his restaurant at New York City’s Grand Central Terminal, saying the homeless population is hurting his business.

Joe Germanotta, owner of Art Bird & Whiskey Bar, said he wants the Metropolitan Transit Authority, which oversees the busy commuter train station, to renegotiate his rent or release him from his lease, which expires in 2028, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

Germanotta and other business owners on the terminal’s lower concourse said they are struggling because of a homelessness problem, rodent infestation, and outdated furniture and facilities.

“I want to stay,” Germanotta said. “I just can’t afford to under these conditions.”

Advertisement

Several restaurateurs said that they regret securing a lease and that monthly payments consume 30% or more of their gross revenues — double what they would expect to pay at another location in the city, the Journal reported in December.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

The Journal reviewed a letter from the MTA to Germanotta telling him if his debt was not paid within two weeks, the authority would begin the process of repossessing the property.

If an agreement can’t be reached with the MTA, Germanotta said, he plans to seek more than $1.5 million for investments in the restaurant, construction and loss of business.

Germanotta attended an MTA board meeting Monday and told commissioners the homelessness and state of public restrooms is causing business owners in the terminal to struggle.

MTA board member Neal Zuckerman acknowledged the homelessness in the terminal, citing “loitering and frankly harassment” of commuters.

But MTA Police Chief Al Stiehler said officers will not eject people who are abiding by terminal rules.

“These are people, they are suffering, they need help, they need assistance and we will do everything we can every day to provide them the help that they need,” Stiehler said. “We are very mindful to protect their rights.”

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ross arrives in Bulgaria

Today in History

1972: Pioneer 10 spacecraft launched to Jupiter