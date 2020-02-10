Listen Live Sports

Final list of Academy Award winners

February 10, 2020
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The winners at the 92nd Academy Awards, which were held Sunday at the Dolby Theatre:

Best picture: “Parasite”

Best actor: Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Best actress: Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Best director: Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Best supporting actor: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Best supporting actress: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Animated feature: “Toy Story 4”

Animated short film: “Hair Love”

Original screenplay: “Parasite,” Bong Joon-ho and Jin Won Han

Adapted screenplay: “Jojo Rabbit,” Taika Waititi

Live action short film: “The Neighbors’ Window”

Production design: “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Costume design: “Little Women”

Documentary feature: “American Factory”

Documentary short subject: “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”

Sound Editing: “Ford v Ferrari,” Don Sylvester

Sound mixing: “1917,” Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson

Cinematography: Roger Deakins, “1917”

Film editing: “Ford Vs. Ferrari”

Visual effects: “1917”

Makeup and hairstyling: “Bombshell”

International film: “Parasite,” South Korea

Original Score: Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Joker”

Original song: “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” “Rocketman” (Music by Elton John, lyrics by Bernie Taupin)

For full coverage of the Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/AcademyAwards

