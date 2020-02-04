Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Management of Aretha Franklin’s estate still unsettled

February 4, 2020 5:47 pm
 
2 min read
      

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A lawyer for a son of Aretha Franklin asked a judge Tuesday to keep an eye on professional fees paid by the late singer’s estate, the latest jab in a dispute over assets left by the Queen of Soul.

Separately, the judge set a March 3 hearing on a request by Franklin’s niece to step aside as personal representative, or executor, of the estate.

Franklin died without a formal will in August 2018. Her estate was worth an estimated $17 million last summer, although the family has been squabbling since last spring when handwritten wills were found in her home.

A 2014 document indicates that Franklin wanted Kecalf Franklin to run her estate. A niece, Sabrina Owens, now fills the role, but she wants to give up the job, citing a “rift” in the family.

Advertisement

Owens watched from the courtroom gallery as Kecalf Franklin’s lawyer, Charlene Glover-Hogan, asked a judge to step in and approve any legal fees for the estate’s attorneys before they’re paid.

        Insight by Okta: Learn how the State Department’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls has accomplished what is believed to be nirvana when it comes to identity management during this free webinar.

In response, David Bennett said Franklin’s four sons or their lawyers had agreed that his firm would represent the estate, shortly after Aretha Franklin’s death. He denied keeping the sons in the dark.

“This is not a cash-poor estate,” Bennett said.

Judge Jennifer Callaghan set that dispute for another day. She also ordered the parties into mediation.

Outside court, Glover-Hogan said a handwriting expert confirmed that the 2014 document, found under a living room cushion, was in Aretha Franklin’s handwriting. The admissibility of the will, however, hasn’t been determined.

“His mother knew what she was doing,” Glover-Hogan said of Kecalf Franklin’s fitness for the job of managing the estate.

Kecalf Franklin declined to talk about how he would run the estate, which includes master recordings and publishing rights.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it your device today and never miss a beat.

“We just want justice to be served,” he told reporters.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwhiteap

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|6 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
2|6 6th Annual Defense Research and...
2|6 Suits and Spooks DC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

KC-135R Stratotanker sits under a rainbow in Hawaii

Today in History

1985: 'Reagan Doctrine' announced during State of the Union