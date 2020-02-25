Listen Live Sports

New Oliver Jeffers book, ‘What We’ll Build,’ out Oct. 6

February 25, 2020 12:01 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Oliver Jeffers worked on his new picture book with a child in mind — his own.

Philomel Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, announced Tuesday that “What We”ll Build” is the latest work from the bestselling author of “Here We Are” and illustrator of “The Day the Crayons Quit” and other books. “What We’ll Build” comes out Oct. 6.

“Here We Are,” published in 2017, was inspired by the birth of Jeffers’ son. After his daughter was born, he decided to write and illustrate a book for her, too. In a statement issued through Philomel, he said he had been “contemplating the importance of raising a daughter in what will hopefully soon no longer be a man’s world.”

“But more than that,” he added, his new book will also explore “the strength of the invisible bonds of any loving relationship through thick and thin. It is all about the pure potential of what will come, both good and bad, and how, ultimately, people need each other. Even if that is just for someone to listen to all your plans.”

