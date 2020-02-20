Listen Live Sports

No conspiracy this time: Dan Brown writing children’s book

February 20, 2020 2:28 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Dan Brown’s next book will have a lighter, more musical touch.

The “Da Vinci Code” author is working on a picture story, “Wild Symphony,” scheduled to be published Sept. 1. Rodale Kids, an imprint of Random House Children’s Books, announced the book Thursday and called it an “entertaining” experience in which “the playful Maestro Mouse, trusty baton in hand, brings readers along as he visits a variety of animal friends, from cheetahs and kangaroos to elephants and blue whales.”

“Wild Symphony” will be illustrated by Susan Batori and will be accompanied by a release of children’s classical music, written by Brown.

“I love storytelling, and my novels always attempt to weave together varied themes,” Brown said in a statement. “With ‘Wild Symphony,’ I was excited to build on this idea and create a truly layered experience by using three different languages simultaneously — art, music, and words. In the same way that an opera captivates its audience by presenting beautiful sets, dramatic music, and lyrical drama, ‘Wild Symphony’ strives to be an immersive feast for eyes, ears, and mind, all at the same time.”

