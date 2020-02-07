Listen Live Sports

‘Pitch Perfect’ star Ben Platt picking up honor at Harvard

February 7, 2020
 
1 min read
      

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Ben Platt’s latest accolades are pitch perfect.

The award-winning actor and musician is being honored by Harvard University’s famed Hasty Pudding Theatricals as its 2020 Man of the Year.

At 26, Platt is the youngest recipient in the 54-year history of the award, handed out annually by the troupe that dates to the late 18th century.

Platt will receive his pudding pot late Friday at a celebratory roast. A performance of “Mean Ghouls,” Hasty Pudding’s second production including women in the cast, will follow.

Hasty Pudding co-producer Natalie Needle said this week that Platt was chosen “because of the incredible impact he has had on Broadway and in Hollywood at such a young age.”

Platt won a Tony in 2017 for “Dear Evan Hansen,” while the cast recording took home the Grammy for best musical theater album as well as a Daytime Emmy for its performance on “The Today Show.”

Platt is also known for his role as Benji Applebaum in the films “Pitch Perfect” and “Pitch Perfect 2.”

He’s currently filming the second season of the Netflix series “The Politician,” which earned him a Golden Globe nomination last season.

He also stars in the film “Run This Town,” which premiered at last year’s SXSW Film Festival and will be released this spring, and will star in the film adaptation of the Stephen Sondheim musical “Merrily We Roll Along.”

Also a musician, Platt’s debut album “Sing To Me Instead” was released last year.

Former winners of the Man of the Year include Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro and Harrison Ford. Last year’s Man of the Year was Milo Ventimiglia.

Hasty Pudding’s 2020 Woman of the Year, Elizabeth Banks, was honored last week.

