PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS

February 6, 2020 2:25 pm
 
2 min read
      

Best-Selling Books Week Ended February 1

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)

2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (Harperone)

3. “When You See Me” by Lisa Gardner(Dutton)

4. “Lost” by Patterson/Born (Little. Brown)

5. “Dear Edward” by Ann Napolitano (Dial Press)

6. “A Long Petal of the Sea” by Isabel Allende (Ballantine)

7. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

8. “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

9. “The Guardians” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

10. “Moral Compass” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

11. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

12. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)

13. “A Minute to Midnight” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

14. “Strange Planet” by Nathan W. Pyle (William Morrow Gift)

15. “Long Bright River” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “A Very Stable Genius” by Rucker/Leonning (Penguin)

2. “Profiles in Corruption” by Peter Schweizer (Harper)

3. “Get Out of Your Head” by Jennie Allen (Waterbrook)

4. “The Making of a Miracle” by Mike Eruzione (Harper)

5. “Leadership Strategy and Tactics” by Jocko Lillink (St. Martin’s Press)

6. “Me and White Supremacy” by Layla Saad (Sourcebooks)

7. “Why We’re Polarized” by Ezra Klein (Avid Reader)

8. “Harry Potter: Knitting Magic” by Tanis Gray (Insight Editions)

9. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

10. “The Defined Dish” by Alex Snodgrass (HMH)

11. “Tightrope” by Kristof/WuDunn (Knopf)

12. “Fearless Innovation” by Alex Goryachev (Wiley)

13. “The Future is Faster Than You Think” by Diamandis/Kotler (Simon & Schuster)

14. “Maybe You Should Talk to Someone” by Lori Gottlieb (HMH)

15. “The Blue Zones Kitchen” by Dan Buettner (National Geographic)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “Vendetta Road” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

2. “Blessing in Disguise” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

3. “Country Strong” by Linda Lael Miller (HQN)

4. “The Oysterville Sewing Circle” by Susan Wiggs (Avon)

5. “Hunting for a Highlander” by Lynsay Sands (Avon)

6. “Shot to Hell” by William W Johnstone (Pinnacle)

7. “Ambush” by Patterson/Born (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “Unspoken” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

9. “Vendetta in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)

10. “Pieces of Her” by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)

11. “Temptation’s Darling” by Johanna Lindsey (Pocket)

12. “The Boy” by Tami Hoag (Dutton)

14. “The A List” by J.A. Jance (Pocket)

15. “The Night We Met” by Macomber/McClain (Mira)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “One Good Deed” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celest Ng (Penguin Books)

3. “Publication Manual of the APA” (7th ed., spiral bound) (APA)

4. “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

5. “The River Murders” by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

6. “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson (Sourcebooks Landmark)

7. “Official SAT Study Guide” (2020 ed.) (College Board)

8. “Publication Manual of the APA” (7th ed.) (APA)

9. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers (Norton)

10. “Insatiable” by Helen Hardt (Waterhouse)

11. “7-Day Apple Vinegar Cleanse” by J.J. Smith (Simon & Schuster)

12. “The Girls with No Names” by Serena Burdick (Park Row)

13. “The Outsider” by Stephen King (Gallery)

14. “Celtic Empire” by Cussler/Cussler (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

15. “Official ACT Prep Guide 2019-2020” (Wiley)

