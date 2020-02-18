The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
iTunes Store/App Store/Apple Books charts for February 16th
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Frozen II
2. Parasite
3. Ford v Ferrari
4. Joker
5. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
6. Knives Out
7. Zombieland: Double Tap
8. Jojo Rabbit
9. Terminator: Dark Fate
10. Judy
