Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

February 18, 2020 12:46 pm
 
< a min read
      

iTunes Store/App Store/Apple Books charts for February 16th

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Frozen II

2. Parasite

Advertisement

3. Ford v Ferrari

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how NGA has a better understanding of where cloud services fit in its IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

4. Joker

5. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

6. Knives Out

7. Zombieland: Double Tap

8. Jojo Rabbit

9. Terminator: Dark Fate

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

10. Judy

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Force Majeure

2. Snowpiercer

3. Call Me By Your Name

4. The Lighthouse (2019)

5. Waves

6. I See You

7. After Midnight

8. General Magic

9. The Farewell

10. Come to Daddy

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
2|20 CMMC - A Small Business Forum for...
2|20 Capture the Flag
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Oliver Tony Henry Jr. shattered color barriers in USCG

Today in History

1942: FDR orders Japanese Americans to internment camps