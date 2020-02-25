Listen Live Sports

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

February 25, 2020 11:57 am
 
iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Ford v Ferrari

2. Jojo Rabbit

3. Parasite

4. Frozen II

5. Midway

6. A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood

7. 21 Bridges

8. Joker

9. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

10. Knives Out

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. What We Do In the Shadows

2. Snowpiercer

3. Call Me By Your Name

4. The Lighthouse (2019)

5. Force Majeure

6. General Magic

7. Code 8

8. The Rise of Jordan Peterson

9. After Midnight

10. Midsommar

