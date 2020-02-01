On Feb. 1, 1950, RCA introduced the 45 RPM record player.

In 1954, Big Joe Turner recorded “Shake, Rattle and Roll.”

In 1964, the governor of Indiana declared the song “Louie, Louie” by The Kingsmen to be pornographic, even though the average listener was unable to decipher the lyrics. The governor asked a state broadcasters’ association to ban the record.

In 1965, James Brown recorded “Papa’s Got A Brand New Bag” in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In 1968, Elvis Presley’s only child, Lisa Marie, was born.

In 1978, the Bob Dylan film “Renaldo and Clara” premiered in Los Angeles. It mainly was a documentary of Dylan’s “Rolling Thunder Revue” tour.

In 1982, “Late Night with David Letterman” premiered on NBC.

In 1986, Diana Ross married Arne Naess in Geneva, Switzerland. They later split up.

In 1988, The Cars announced their breakup.

In 1993, TV personality Regis Philbin returned to his morning talk show after undergoing heart surgery to have a blocked artery cleared.

In 2004, Justin Timberlake ripped Janet Jackson’s top during the Super Bowl halftime show and exposed her breast. During that same show, Kid Rock wrapped himself in a poncho made of an American flag.

Today’s birthdays: Actor Stuart Whitman is 92. Singer Bob Shane (The Kingston Trio) is 86. Actor-comedian Garrett Morris is 83. Singer Don Everly of The Everly Brothers is 83. Bluegrass singer Del McCoury is 81. Actor-writer-director Terry Jones (Monty Python) is 78. Guitarist Mike Campbell of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers is 70. Actor-writer-producer Billy Mumy (MOO’-mee) (“Lost in Space”) is 66. Singer Exene Cervenka of X is 64. Actor Linus Roache (“Law and Order”) is 56. Actress Sherilyn Fenn (“Twin Peaks”) is 55. Singer Lisa Marie Presley is 52. Comedian Pauly Shore is 52. Actor Brian Krause (“Charmed”) is 51. Jazz saxophonist Joshua Redman is 51. Drummer Patrick Wilson of Weezer is 51. Actor Michael C. Hall (“Dexter,” ”Six Feet Under”) is 49. Rapper Big Boi of Outkast is 45. Musician Jason Isbell is 41. Singer Andrew VanWyngarden of MGMT is 37. TV personality Lauren Conrad (“The Hills,” ”Laguna Beach”) is 34. Actress-singer Heather Morris (“Glee”) is 33. Singer Harry Styles of One Direction is 26.

